Photo : KBS News

The body of the sixth and last remaining missing worker from an apartment building collapse in the southwestern city of Gwangju is believed to have been found.According to authorities on Monday, the body was discovered on the 27th floor of the building at around 11:50 a.m., which authorities suspect is the last missing worker. They did not comment on whether the person had shown signs of life.The discovery comes 28 days after a search and rescue operation was launched into the partial building collapse. The 23rd through 38th floors of the Ipark structure - which was under construction - had crumpled.Out of six missing workers, four have been recovered and confirmed deceased.Once the bodies of the fifth and sixth persons are retrieved, authorities plan to conduct DNA analyses to confirm their identification.