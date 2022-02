Photo : YONHAP News

The military has denied reports that it is considering additional deployment of the U.S. anti-ballistic missile system of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense(THAAD).Defense Ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan said on Monday that the allies are currently not reviewing an additional deployment, adding that the military is developing long-range surface-to-air missiles(L-SAM) to enhance its interception capability.Boo said the ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) are conducting various studies in coordination with private research institutes to improve the efficiency of the country's missile defense system.A local media outlet earlier had said the ministry received a report calling for an independent THAAD deployment by 2025, separate from the U.S. Forces Korea(USFK)-led deployment on the Korean Peninsula.