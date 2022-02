Photo : YONHAP News

The number of COVID-19 patients being treated at home and those under quarantine could reach 1 million by early March.Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong was asked during a parliamentary session of the possibility, which she confirmed.Jeong added the number of new COVID-19 infections is doubling every three weeks, and while the number of critically-ill is decreasing, the increase in infections among those over 60 needs to be watched closely.She said though many have been boosted, there are unvaccinated people who are vulnerable to a bad case of the virus if infected, and said the situation will be observed closely for a couple more weeks.At-home care patient numbers are estimated at 146,445 on Monday.The government had earlier announced that at-home treatment will now focus on patients 60 and older or patients in their 50s with underlying conditions who are eligible for COVID-19 pills.