Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Ministry of Unification says it is considering various possibilities as to why an important government meeting in North Korea has yet to be reported by its state media.North Korea had announced it would hold a Supreme People's Assembly on Sunday, the highest organ of state power under its Constitution. It was thought that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could have a message for the U.S. following its series of missile launches last month.Ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-joo said a postponement of such a gathering would not be unprecedented. She also raised the possibility state media may be waiting to report on it after the meetings have run their course over several days.North Korean state media typically releases related news the morning after an important event takes place. In 2020, however, North Korea notified the postponement of its April 10 meeting two days after the event was supposed to have taken place.