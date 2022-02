Photo : YONHAP News

High level diplomats of South Korea and Mexico met to discuss boosting their relations in light of the 60th anniversary of their nations' diplomatic ties, in a first such meeting in seven years.First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun held a face-to-face meeting with Mexico’s Undersecretary of Foreign Relations Carmen Moreno Toscano, who is on a visit to South Korea, on Monday morning, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.It said the two discussed various policies, including Korea's involvement with the Pacific Alliance, as well as holding events in celebration of their six decades of diplomatic relations.