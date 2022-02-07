Second TV Debate among 4 Presidential Candidates Slated for Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

The second television debate among the top four presidential candidates will be held on Friday.The Journalists Association of Korea on Monday announced the four-way debate will be aired live on six cable news channels for two hours from 8 p.m. Friday.The moderator will be chosen from a pool of candidates drawn from all six cable broadcasters and the association, and agreed upon by the four parties involved, including the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party.The candidates—DP’s Lee Jae-myung, PPP’s Yoon Suk Yeol, as well as the Justice Party’s Sim Sang-jung and the People’s Party’s Ahn Cheol-soo—are scheduled to reveal their opinions on a variety of issues, including politics, economy and society, and also engage each other on free debate sessions.The association was initially scheduled to host the event on Tuesday, with local TV channel JTBC broadcasting, but it was scrapped after the PPP boycotted it, questioning the impartiality of the association and the broadcaster.The first television debate involving the four candidates was conducted last Thursday aired by three terrestrial broadcasters—KBS, MBC and SBS.