IAEA to Conduct Safety Review of Fukushima Water Release Plan from Feb. 14

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) plans to dispatch a group of inspectors to Japan next week to conduct a safety review of Tokyo’s planned release of treated nuclear waste water into the ocean.According to the Japanese ministries of economy and foreign affairs on Monday, a team of IAEA officials and global experts will visit Japan from Monday of next week, about a month after its initially scheduled trip was postponed due to the spread of the omicron variant.Under the plan, the team will inspect the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima Prefecture by February 18. It will examine the conditions of the water to be released, safety of the discharge process and its possible impact on the environment. They will also meet with Japanese officials to discuss possible cooperation on the matter.Headed by Lydie Evrard, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security, the group of inspectors will also include experts from South Korea, the U.S., the U.K., and France.On February 18, the IAEA is scheduled to hold a press conference to announce the outcome of the review.