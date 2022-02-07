S. Korea to File Complaint with CAS over Refereeing in Short Track

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Sport and Olympic Committee(KSOC) announced its intention to file a complaint with the Court of Arbitration for Sport(CAS) over refereeing decisions against South Korean speed skaters in the Beijing Winter Olympics.The KSOC said on Monday that Yoon Hong-geun, the head of the South Korean delegation, planned to hold an emergency press conference at the Beijing Olympics Main Media Center on Tuesday morning and file a complaint with the CAS on the matter.The announcement came after Hwang Dae-heon and Lee June-seo were both disqualified from the semifinals of the men's one-thousand meter short track speed skating event.Hwang, the world record holder in the event, crossed the line first in his heat but was disqualified for "illegal late passing" causing contact. Lee finished second in his heat but was penalized for making a lane change that interfered with a Hungarian skater. As a result of the eliminations, Chinese athletes advanced to the final.The KSOC said that the complaint serves to officially raise the issue of refereeing unfairness in hopes of preventing similarly unfair decisions against South Korean athletes in future international speed skating events.