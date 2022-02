Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's parliament reportedly held a two-day session in Pyongyang without the attendance of leader Kim Jong-un.The North's official Korean Central News Agency said on Tuesday that the sixth session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly(SPA) was held at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang on Sunday and Monday.There was speculation that Kim would attend the session and issue statements directed toward the United States and South Korea following the North’s recent series of missile tests, but ultimately he did not attend the session or issue a separate message.Due to Kim's absence, Choe Ryong-hae, president of the Presidium of the assembly, opened and closed the assembly.The latest session focused on review of the state budget and projects, as well as legislation on child care and overseas compatriots.