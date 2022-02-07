Menu Content

State Dept.: Trilateral Cooperation of US, S. Korea, Japan Essential to Denuclearization

Written: 2022-02-08 09:45:31Updated: 2022-02-08 10:18:29

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has stressed the need for trilateral cooperation among South Korea, Japan and the United States to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

In a press briefing on Monday, Department spokesperson Ned Price said that in order to achieve progress toward the complete denuclearization of the peninsula, one of the essential elements is close coordination between allies and partners.

Price added that while bilateral cooperation is important, trilateral coordination between the U.S., South Korea and Japan is essential to achieving the desired outcome.

The department issued the position preceding a meeting of the top diplomats from the three nations in Hawaii on Saturday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to hold talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Price noted that the discussions would prioritize the recent provocations by North Korea including its missile launches.
