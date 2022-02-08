Daily COVID-19 Cases Above 30,000 for Fourth Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases remained above 30-thousand for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday that 36-thousand-719 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 100 from overseas. The total caseload came to one-million-81-thousand-681.The daily tally rose by over 14-hundred from a day ago and doubled from a week ago. It increased four-point-three times from two weeks ago.Despite the soaring case numbers, the number of critically ill patients is down by two to 268, remaining in the 200s for the eleventh consecutive day.Thirty-six people died of the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to six-thousand-922. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-66 percent.The ICU occupancy rate was around 18 percent nationwide as of 5 p.m. Monday. However, the number of patients under treatment at home jumped by over 12-thousand to nearly 160-thousand.