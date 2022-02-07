Menu Content

CSIS Report: N. Korean Base Likely Intended for ICBMs

A U.S. think tank has released its analysis of a North Korean military base near the North's border with China, saying that it was likely built for stationing intercontinental ballistic missiles(ICBM).

Victor Cha and Joseph Bermudez from the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS) presented the analysis on Monday on “Beyond Parallel,” a project of the CSIS.

The report is based on satellite images of the base at Hoejung-ni in the North's Jagang Province about 25 kilometers from the border with China and 280 kilometers northeast of Pyongyang.

Quoting informed sources, the report said the Hoejung-ni missile base will likely house a regiment-sized unit equipped with ICBMs. However, CSIS said there were no signs of an ICBM unit at the base as of January.

The report added that should operational ICBMs not become available in the near term, it is likely that intermediate range ballistic missiles (IRBMs) will be deployed, citing a recent IRBM launch from the province.
