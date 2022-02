Photo : YONHAP News

Minor People's Party floor leader Kwon Eun-hee dismissed the possibility of fielding a single presidential candidate with the main opposition People Power Party(PPP).On a local radio program on Tuesday, Kwon said there is no chance of her party candidate Ahn Cheol-soo unifying with the PPP's Yoon Suk Yeol, adding that Ahn will not agree to meet one-on-one with Yoon.Kwon claimed that the main opposition is attempting to hold Ahn in check and take political advantage of him, as it is fixated on Yoon being named the sole opposition candidate.When asked about joining forces with ruling Democratic Party's(DP) Lee Jae-myung, Kwon said that neither the issues nor timing necessitate a meeting between Lee and Ahn.The notion of unifying with the minor party candidate, who runs a distant third in polls, has drawn much attention as Lee and Yoon are neck and neck ahead of the March 9 presidential election.