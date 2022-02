Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in urged the National Assembly to swiftly pass the government's extra budget plan, stressing that support for small businesses and the self-employed hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be delayed.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon said his government is open to considering reasonable alternatives during the parliamentary process to address blind spots.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) is pushing to expand the 14-trillion won extra budget to 35-trillion won, seeking to compensate an additional two million workers, including freelancers and corporately-employed taxi drivers.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) is calling for an even larger upgrade of 50-trillion won, which includes raising relief payments to small businesses to ten-million won.