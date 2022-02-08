Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Sports

S. Korea to Take Speed Skating Disqualifications to CAS, Seeks Meeting with IOC Chief

Written: 2022-02-08 12:55:33Updated: 2022-02-08 14:22:42

S. Korea to Take Speed Skating Disqualifications to CAS, Seeks Meeting with IOC Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean athletic delegation at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics held an emergency press conference on Tuesday to discuss a pair of controversial disqualifications handed in short track speed skating the previous day.

The delegation, led by Korea Skating Union(KSU) President Yoon Hong-geun, said it plans to mobilize all available means to bring the disqualifications to the Court of Arbitration for Sport(CAS) to prevent a recurrence.

The delegation sent letters of protest to the International Skating Union(ISU) and the International Olympic Committee(IOC), and requested a meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach.

After finishing first in his semifinal heat of the men's one-thousand-meter race without noticeable contact with his competitors, Hwang Dae-heon was penalized for what the referee called "an illegal late pass causing contact."

Another South Korean skater, Lee June-seo, who finished second in a separate semifinal heat, was also disqualified for "a lane change that caused contact with another skater."

South Korea last filed a case with the CAS during the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, after a judging error of one-tenth of a point cost gymnast Yang Tae-young the gold medal in the all-around competition.

Even though the International Gymnastics Federation(FIG) later acknowledged the error and suspended the judges in question, the CAS dismissed Yang's appeal, saying a judging error is not subject to reversal.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >