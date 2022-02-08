S. Korea to Take Speed Skating Disqualifications to CAS, Seeks Meeting with IOC Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean athletic delegation at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics held an emergency press conference on Tuesday to discuss a pair of controversial disqualifications handed in short track speed skating the previous day.The delegation, led by Korea Skating Union(KSU) President Yoon Hong-geun, said it plans to mobilize all available means to bring the disqualifications to the Court of Arbitration for Sport(CAS) to prevent a recurrence.The delegation sent letters of protest to the International Skating Union(ISU) and the International Olympic Committee(IOC), and requested a meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach.After finishing first in his semifinal heat of the men's one-thousand-meter race without noticeable contact with his competitors, Hwang Dae-heon was penalized for what the referee called "an illegal late pass causing contact."Another South Korean skater, Lee June-seo, who finished second in a separate semifinal heat, was also disqualified for "a lane change that caused contact with another skater."South Korea last filed a case with the CAS during the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, after a judging error of one-tenth of a point cost gymnast Yang Tae-young the gold medal in the all-around competition.Even though the International Gymnastics Federation(FIG) later acknowledged the error and suspended the judges in question, the CAS dismissed Yang's appeal, saying a judging error is not subject to reversal.