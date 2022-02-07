Ambassador Urges Normalization of Seoul-Tokyo Ties on Feb. 8 Declaration Anniv.

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's top diplomat in Japan has called for efforts from both sides to normalize their relations, marking the anniversary of the 1919 February Eighth Independence Declaration led by Korean students in Tokyo.In a message given during a ceremony marking the 103rd year in Tokyo on Tuesday, South Korean ambassador Kang Chang-il said that normalizing frayed ties stemming from historical disputes would be a way to uphold the declaration.The head of the Korean Residents Union in Japan also pledged to foster a new generation of Koreans to bridge the gap between the two countries.The ceremony commemorated the actions of roughly 600 Korean students, who staged a rally in the heart of Tokyo on February 8, 1919 to issue a declaration demanding independence from Japan's colonial rule.Historians credit the declaration for paving the way toward the March First Independence Movement later that year and the establishment of Korea's provisional government in Shanghai, China.