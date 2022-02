Photo : YONHAP News

Korean Air has begun an authentication system using palm-scanning technology for domestic flight passengers departing from Gimpo International Airport.The company said Tuesday it launched a “bio self-boarding service” that allows passengers to identify themselves through the screening of their palm veins and board a plane without mobile or paper tickets.The biometric screening device reads the unique vein patterns in the palms of passengers who pre-registered for the service. Biometric data can be registered through a device at Gimpo airport.Palm vein screening began at five boarding gates at the airport on Tuesday, and will be expanded to all boarding gates at the airport within the year. The service will also be expanded to Gimhae International Airport in August.All South Korean citizens aged seven or older are eligible to register for the palm vein screening.