N. Korea Raises COVID-19 Response Budget by a Third in 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has increased the percentage of its 2022 annual budget allocated for their COVID-19 response, while reducing gross expenditure in the areas of economic development, science and technology and education.According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA), the sixth session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly(SPA) held Sunday to Monday approved a budget plan that raised the budget for "emergency epidemic prevention work" by 33-point-three percent from last year.It called prevent the spread of COVID-19 as a "top priority of the state affairs."While Pyongyang has yet to report a single infection since the pandemic broke out in early 2020, the boosted budget comes as the North partially resumed land-based trade activity with neighboring China.Meanwhile, funds earmarked for science and technology rose by only point-seven percent, while those for education increased two-point-six percent.Pyongyang's defense allocation remained relatively unchanged from 2021, accounting for 15-point-nine percent of total expenditures, according to KCNA.Although investment in economic development rose two percent on-year, the increase is relatively low compared to pre-pandemic expansion rates of four-point-nine to six-point-two percent annually.