Photo : KBS News

Health authorities say they are following COVID-19 cases involving children and pregnant women, though they may not be included in the new classification for "high-risk" groups.The Central Disaster Management Headquarters on Tuesday said a separate monitoring system is in place to track potential symptoms in children and pregnant women who are being treated at home.It added contactless treatment is being given to minors in partnership with pediatric clinics.The government on Monday had announced a two-track at-home treatment system, dividing patients into high and low-risk groups. The change offers treatment for those in high-risk groups, while low-risk patients are subject to self-care.High-risk groups include the elderly aged 60 and older, those in their 50s with preexisting conditions and those who have been prescribed antiviral COVID-19 pills. All others, including children and pregnant women, are classified as low-risk.