Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

N. Korean Cabinet Expresses Self-Criticism over Economic Development Shortfalls

Written: 2022-02-08 15:18:57Updated: 2022-02-08 15:40:54

N. Korean Cabinet Expresses Self-Criticism over Economic Development Shortfalls

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior members of the North Korean Cabinet expressed self-criticism over shortfalls experienced by economic development projects last year.

During the sixth session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly(SPA) held from Sunday to Monday in Pyongyang, Premier Kim Tok-hun acknowledged that there were serious faults in the Cabinet's leadership while pursuing the projects.

Kim then pledged to establish strict economic discipline across all sectors this year to complete the stages of the regime's development plan as intended each month and quarter, regardless of the circumstance.

Finance Minister Ko Jong-bom claimed that a lack of preparation for the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic had led to problems meeting the state budget plan, urging officials to withdraw from focusing only on their interests.

While it is considered rare for the North's Cabinet to publicly express self-criticism at a session of the SPA, the move is likely aimed at attributing responsibility for the pandemic and sanction-led economic crisis to the Cabinet, while attempting to restore national momentum for the development plan.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >