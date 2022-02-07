Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

FM Hong: Global Appraisers Concerned about Korea's Pace of Debt Growth

Written: 2022-02-08 15:27:08Updated: 2022-02-08 15:42:07

FM Hong: Global Appraisers Concerned about Korea's Pace of Debt Growth

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki says global credit rating agencies are concerned about South Korea's quickly ballooning national debt. 

Answering lawmaker questions at a parliamentary hearing Tuesday, Hong said global appraisers are watching factors that are outside the scope of control, such as the supplementary budget currently under discussion at the National Assembly. 

He said global agencies in the past two to three years had optimistically assessed the government's efforts to manage the rapidly rising debt pile, but that such considerations appear to be reaching their limit.

Hong added it is difficult for the government to accept political parties' call to raise the extra budget to 35 trillion or 50 trillion won on concerns over inflation and the country's fiscal soundness.

He projected Korea's debt-to-GDP ratio could grow by two percentage points if the budget is increased to 35 trillion won from the government's proposal of 14 trillion won.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >