Photo : KBS News

The government will initiate basic research and development for a 100-ton-thrust, liquid-fueled rocket engine as part of the nation's space project, which includes landing an unmanned spacecraft on the moon.According to the science ministry on Tuesday, the "2022 Space Challenge Project" will focus on developing the design, production technology and key components necessary to manufacture a 100-ton-thrust liquid-fueled engine at the center of next-generation rocket development.The government also seeks to develop a more high-powered engine system from the 75-ton thrust engines that powered the Nuri rocket to its target altitude of 700 kilometers last October.The system will be adopted in a 2030 moon-landing project and also to fully deploy the Korean Positioning System(KPS) by 2035.In pursuit of these objectives, the government plans to inject a total of 12 billion won into the engine project by next year.