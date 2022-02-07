Moon Calls for Voting Plan for Those with COVID-19 on Election Day

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for measures to guarantee the voting rights of people infected with COVID-19 and those in self-isolation in next month's presidential election.According to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee, in a meeting with senior aides on Tuesday, Moon underlined that the right to vote must be protected as he ordered related agencies to come up with and finalize relevant measures in a swift manner.Under current rules, people who test positive to COVID between the early voting period of March 4 and 5 and March 9 will not be able to cast their ballots on Election Day as there are currently no separate polling stations planned for infected persons.Taking into account projections that put daily caseloads at upwards of 170-thousand daily by the end of this month, concerns are mounting that more than 400-thousand voters may not be able to take part in the election.Political parties are urging for government measures to address the situation.Asked on the issue in a parliamentary budget meeting Monday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said a final decision will be reached through ministerial talks slated for next Tuesday.