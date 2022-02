Photo : YONHAP News

Figure skater Cha Jun-hwan is off to a good start at the Beijing Winter Olympics, successfully concluding the men's singles short program with a personal best score.He finished fourth overall in the event held at Capital Indoor Stadium on Tuesday with a score of 99-point-51, surpassing his previous record of 98-point-96 set just last month at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.Cha now has a ticket to compete in the free skating event, granted to 24 of the total 29 contestants.In the short program, Cha performed to the melody, "Fate of the Clockmaker", and made no mistakes.At the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, the 20-year-old had finished 15th, setting an Olympic record for a Korean male singles' figure skater.Fellow compatriot Lee Si-hyeong also competed in the short program, but failed to advance to the free skating event scheduled for Thursday.