Politics US Shares Photo of Aerial Refueling Drill over Korean Peninsula

In an unusual move, the U.S. Air Force has disclosed a photo featuring an aerial refueling of a fighter jet taking place over the Korean Peninsula.



The Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, operated by the U.S. Department of Defense, released the photo, explaining the refueling occurred during combat training conducted near South Korea's Osan Air Base on February 2.



The photograph shows an F-16 fighter jet receiving fuel from a KC-135 aerial tanker.



While it is highly unusual for the U.S. military to publicize scenes from a training session held near the peninsula, there is speculation that it was a strategic decision by the American military.



Depicting a U.S. military exercise that was conducted three days after North Korea fired an intermediate range ballistic missile on January 30, some experts believe that the photo's release is an indirect warning to Pyongyang by Washington.



Researcher Shin Jong-woo at the Korea Defense & Security Forum explained that refueling drills allow combat planes to extend flight time, enabling them to deliver rapid bombardments against an enemy target as they remain on standby while airborne and in closer proximity to their target.