Law Revision to be Discussed to Allow COVID Patients to Vote on Election Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The top two political parties will discuss a law revision on Wednesday to enable COVID-19 positive citizens and those in self-quarantine to cast their ballots in the presidential election next month.According to sources in the political sphere, both the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) are considering rule changes that would allow COVID-19 patients to go to polling booths after the general public, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Election Day.President Moon Jae-in earlier in the day had called for measures to guarantee the voting rights of virus-infected people and those in self-isolation in the March 9 ballot.The DP will propose revising the Public Official Election Act to ensure people who test positive for COVID can vote by mail or separately after the vote ends.The PPP will also call for the revision of the election law in a way that facilitates the separate votes of confirmed patients. It also aims to set up temporary polling stations and other necessary facilities to enable patients to vote.