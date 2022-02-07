Foreign Ministry: Concerns over Hanbok 'Appropriation' Delivered to China

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's foreign ministry says it has "correctly" delivered its position to China over concerns of cultural appropriation involving the hanbok, the Korean traditional dress, during Friday's Olympic opening ceremonies in Beijing.In a regular briefing on Tuesday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Choi Young-sam dismissed criticism that the government has been passive on the issue, saying the controversy is being discussed via appropriate channels.He said the ministry is consistently conveying its position that China needs to respect each country's unique culture and increase its understanding of cultural diversity, and that it willclosely monitor how the controversy evolves.According to the official, China is well aware of public opinion in Korea and assured the ministry that what happened during the ceremony has nothing to do with the cultural origins of the hanbok.Beijing reportedly said Korea has nothing to worry about, and the fact that hanbok is part of Korea's traditional culture remains unchanged.Controversy erupted after a woman dressed in hanbok appeared at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, among a group of people meant to represent minority ethnic groups in China.