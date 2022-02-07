Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Foreign Ministry: Concerns over Hanbok 'Appropriation' Delivered to China

Written: 2022-02-08 18:05:53Updated: 2022-02-08 19:24:57

Foreign Ministry: Concerns over Hanbok 'Appropriation' Delivered to China

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's foreign ministry says it has "correctly" delivered its position to China over concerns of cultural appropriation involving the hanbok, the Korean traditional dress, during Friday's Olympic opening ceremonies in Beijing. 

In a regular briefing on Tuesday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Choi Young-sam dismissed criticism that the government has been passive on the issue, saying the controversy is being discussed via appropriate channels. 

He said the ministry is consistently conveying its position that China needs to respect each country's unique culture and increase its understanding of cultural diversity, and that it will
closely monitor how the controversy evolves.  

According to the official, China is well aware of public opinion in Korea and assured the ministry that what happened during the ceremony has nothing to do with the cultural origins of the hanbok. 

Beijing reportedly said Korea has nothing to worry about, and the fact that hanbok is part of Korea's traditional culture remains unchanged.

Controversy erupted after a woman dressed in hanbok appeared at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, among a group of people meant to represent minority ethnic groups in China.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >