Gov't Mulling Providing Self-test Kits to Vulnerable Groups

Photo : KBS News

The government is considering providing COVID-19 self-test kits to vulnerable groups for free, including low-income citizens.The Ministry of Health and Welfare said on Tuesday that it is holding working-level talks with relevant ministries to nail down the scope of beneficiaries and the size of the aid, which it views as necessary to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.The move comes amid criticism that the government's shift to a new response system tailored to omicron has made it difficult for vulnerable groups to purchase self-test kits.Under the new response system, the polymerase chain reaction(PCR) tests are limited to high-risk groups, such as those aged 60 or older. People who do not belong to the groups are offered the PCR tests only after they test positive on antigen tests. Demand for such kits has risen sharply, with local pharmacies quickly running out stock.Moreover, the government has decided to provide fever reducers, thermometers, self-test kits and disinfectants only to "high-risk" groups requiring management, making it even harder for those in low-income brackets and the disabled to have access.A budget proposal deliberated by the parliamentary health and welfare committee on Monday includes a new budget worth over 150 billion won, earmarked to supply self-test kits to children, the elderly and the disabled as well as nursing homes.