Hyundai Motor Announces Reentry into Japanese Market with EVs

Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor will reenter the Japanese auto market with its electric vehicles(EV), the Ioniq 5 and the Nexo.In a video message at a Tokyo press conference on Tuesday, Hyundai Motor Group President Chang Jae-hoon announced the company will tap into the Japanese passenger car market for the first time in 12 years.Hyundai will receive orders of two models -- the all-electric Ioniq 5 and the Nexo fuel cell SUV -- from Japanese consumers starting in May this year.Chang explained that Hyundai Motor has focused on popularizing hydrogen fuel cell vehicles since it successfully mass-produced the world's first hydrogen car in 2013. He added that the company hopes to contribute to achieving carbon neutrality through zero emission vehicles such as hydrogen and electric cars in Japan.Hyundai plans on conducting all relevant work online, ranging from sales, test-drive reservations and orders to payment and delivery check.The Korean automaker had entered the Japanese market in 2001, but closed most of its businesses in 2009 due to poor performance.