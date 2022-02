Photo : YONHAP News

Speed skater Kim Min-seok has won the first medal for South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics, taking bronze in the men's one-thousand-500 meter event.In the competition held Tuesday at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, the 22-year-old finished the race with a time of one minute 44-point-24 seconds.First and second place went to Dutch skaters Kjeld Nuis and Thomas Krol.Kim had won bronze four years ago in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, becoming the first Asian to win an Olympic medal in the one-thousand-500 meter event.Kim is also competing in men's team pursuit quarterfinals on Sunday. He won silver in the same event in PyeongChang.