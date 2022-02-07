N. Korea Touts Recent Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has touted the success of a series of its missile launches this year, saying that it is the only country in the world that can "shake the world" by conducting missile launches with the U.S. mainland in its range.The North’s Foreign Ministry revealed the stance on its website on Tuesday, calling the launches "victories" brought about by the courage and fortitude of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The ministry specifically made reference to the test-firing of hypersonic missiles and the launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile, the Hwasong-12.The launches, it said, displayed Kim’s unwavering will to show no forgiveness or mercy to those offending the dignity of the North Korean people.Emphasizing the fact that the North is among only several countries in the world that have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles and hypersonic missiles, the ministry further claimed that North Korean missiles could directly threaten the U.S. mainland and thus make its presence felt around the world.