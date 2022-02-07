Assembly Subcommittee to Review Possible Increase in Extra Budget Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly Special Committee on Budget and Accounts is scheduled to convene a subcommittee on Wednesday to review a possible expansion of the government’s supplementary budget plan designed to help small businesses hit hard by COVID-19.The budget-related parliamentary standing committees previously approved expanding the extra budget by around 40 trillion won to 54 trillion won.The scope of the actual increase remains uncertain, however, as Economy and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki remains adamantly opposed to a substantial rise, citing its potential impact on inflation, sovereign credit ratings and the macro-economy.The ruling Democratic Party has insisted that the size of the supplementary budget should grow to 35 trillion won or more to provide more substantial assistance for those affected by the protracted pandemic.The main opposition People Power Party has called for an even larger increase to 50 trillion won, but called for the augmentation to be made through budget expenditure restructuring instead of relying on the issuance of state bonds as the DP is proposing.