S. Korea Wins WTO Dispute over US Safeguard on Washers

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Trade Organization(WTO) has ruled against U.S. trade restrictions on South Korean washing machines.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Wednesday, the government won a WTO dispute over U.S. safeguard measures on large residential washers and parts.The Donald Trump administration enforced the measure in February of 2018 based on claims by American companies that importation of washing machines inflicted substantial losses, apparently targeting popular foreign products, including those from Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics.The three-year safeguard measure, which included a 20 percent tariff, was extended last year and will remain effective until February of next year.The government took the case to the WTO in May of 2018, saying the U.S. measure is not in line with WTO agreements. Washington can appeal the WTO ruling within 60 days. Without an appeal, the case will be closed within 12 months.Any impact is expected to be minimal as South Korean companies already produce a substantial portion of their washing machines in the U.S.