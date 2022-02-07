Gov't Considering Free Distribution of COVID-19 Self-Test Kits for Those under 60

Photo : KBS News

The government said on Wednesday that it is mulling over a plan to distribute COVID-19 self-test kits for free to applicants under 60.Senior health official Son Young-rae revealed the possible initiative on a radio program, while addressing difficulties among the general public to secure such kits amid growing demand.He said those aged 60 and above are still eligible for the polymerase chain reaction(PCR) test under the omicron response system, but the younger populace must visit public health centers or clinics for antigen tests.The ruling Democratic Party has proposed two self-test kits be distributed to each person every week to help the nation’s transition into the omicron-focused quarantine measures.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, however, indicated on Tuesday that it will be difficult for the government to do so given limited local production.Around 200 million self-test kits are being produced in the nation annually, half of which is exported.