South Korea is aiming to grab a medal in short track speed skating on the sixth day of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday.Team Korea’s speed skaters will compete in three events on Wednesday, including the men's one-thousand-500 meter, women's one-thousand meter and women's three-thousand meter relay events at the Capital Indoor Stadium.Hwang Dae-heon and Lee June-seo will compete in the men’s one-thousand-500 meter quarterfinals, while fellow skater Park Jang-hyuk will decide whether to compete after assessing the severity of a finger injury sustained in the one-thousand meter event on Monday. The men’s one-thousand-500 meter semifinals and finals will also be held later in the day.Choi Min-jeong, Lee Yu-bin and Kim A-Lang will compete in the women's one-thousand meter heats and three-thousand meter relay semifinals. In the semifinals, Team Korea will face Canada, the Russian Olympic Committee and the U.S.