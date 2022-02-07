India Summons Ambassador to Protest Post on Kashmir by Hyundai's Partner

Photo : YONHAP News

India says it summoned South Korea's Ambassador Chang Jae-bok to protest a social media message referring to Kashmir, posted by a Pakistani partner of Hyundai Motor.The spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, tweeted on Tuesday that the Indian government conveyed to Chang what he called its “strong displeasure on the unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan” on Monday. He then stressed that Kashmir is a matter related to India's territorial integrity on which he said there could be no compromise.Bagchi added that South Korea’s Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong called his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and expressed regret over the offense caused to the people and government of India by the social media post.India’s protest comes after Hyundai’s Pakistani partner, the Nishat Group, posted tweets on Sunday commemorating what it called the sacrifices made by Kashmiris who have died in the conflict. The tweets were posted to mark the annual Kashmir Solidarity Day, which is recognized by Pakistan on February 5.India and arch-rival Pakistan control parts of Kashmir but both claim full sovereignty over the Himalayan territory.