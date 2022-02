Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from Friday, owners walking their dogs will be required to keep their dogs within two meters of themselves, irrespective of the length of the leash.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said on Wednesday that the new rule, a revision of the Animal Protection Act, aims to have owners proactively control their dogs to prevent harm to others.Owners must keep the length of their dogs' leash within two meters. However, owners with a longer leash will be deemed to have followed the new rule if they keep their dog within two meters of themselves by gripping the leash midway.Also from Friday, owners must either hold their dogs or restrain them by their collars in shared spaces within apartment buildings or other multi-dwelling units to prevent any unexpected incidents by the dogs.Violators of the new rules will face a fine of up to 500-thousand won.