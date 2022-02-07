Weekly COVID-19 Tally Expands on Average 1.7 Times in Past 3 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

As daily COVID-19 cases neared 50-thousand for the first time on Wednesday, the weekly tally expanded an average one-point-seven times for the past three consecutive weeks.This statistic was shared by Second Vice Health Minister Ryu Geun-hyuk during a COVID-19 meeting with officials.While the number of patients receiving at-home treatment surpassed 168-thousand on Wednesday, Ryu said the ratio of serious cases and fatalities has dropped to about a third since the omicron variant became the dominant strain.The vice minister said the government revised quarantine and health care policies to focus on minimizing critical cases and deaths in line with omicron's characteristics.From Wednesday, self-quarantine rules were lifted for fully vaccinated individuals with infected cohabitants, and starting Thursday, only those aged 60 or older will be subject to state care during at-home treatment.Those with minor or no symptoms under 60 will be responsible for managing their own treatment.