Overseas voting for the March 9 presidential election will take place in two weeks’ time.According to the National Election Commission on Wednesday, ballots can be cast at roughly 200 polling stations around the world between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. from February 23 to February 28.More than 231-thousand-300 voters abroad, ranging from students and business representatives staying short term to Korean residents in a foreign country, have registered to cast their ballots.Those staying short term must present their photo identification, while overseas residents must have both their identification and documentation confirming their nationality.Those who have returned to South Korea on February 22, prior to the start of overseas voting, can cast their ballots locally on Election Day after reporting to the election watchdog.