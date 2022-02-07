Menu Content

DP Election Cmt Gets New Head, PPP's Yoon Rules out Fielding Single Candidate

Written: 2022-02-09 14:07:52Updated: 2022-02-09 15:42:27

Photo : YONHAP News

Former ruling Democratic Party(DP) chairman Lee Nak-yon has agreed to lead Lee Jae-myung's election committee with a month to the election, while the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) candidate emphasized trust in fielding a single opposition candidate. 

On his first day as general chair of the election committee on Wednesday, Lee Nak-yon recognized the party's shortcomings in fulfilling public expectations. The former leader said the DP should sincerely acknowledge the abuse of privilege allegations against Kim Hye-kyung while her husband was the Gyeonggi provincial governor and humbly apologize.

Speaking to local daily JoongAng Ilbo, PPP candidate Yoon Seok Yeol opposed the idea of forming a separate committee tasked with fielding a single opposition candidate with minor People's Party candidate Ahn Cheol-soo, who is running a distant third in polls.

Yoon said as long as talks with Ahn are based on mutual trust and a shared goal of achieving a change of administration, ten minutes over coffee should be sufficient.
