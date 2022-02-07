Signs of N. Korea's Event Prep Detected, Possibly for Founder's Birthday Anniv.

Photo : YONHAP News

Observers have detected signs of North Korea preparing for an event, suggesting that Pyongyang may stage a military parade in April in time for the 110th anniversary of the birth of the late regime founder Kim Il-sung.Citing recent satellite imagery taken on Feb. 7, Voice of America(VOA) said on Wednesday that a formation of dots appears to be approximately eight lines of troops in Mirim Parade Training Ground, located in the North Korean capital.The VOA report said similar sightings have been detected throughout the training ground since early last month, noting that a group ranging from 400 to two-thousand people are currently estimated to be at the site.It remains unclear, however, whether the supposed training is related to preparation for a military parade, considering that the number of troops is significantly small compared to past preparations.While South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) earlier this week said no particular sign of such preparation was detected in the North, it is possible that the military event could occur around April 15, the late founder's birthday.The North had previously carried out a parade commemorating the April anniversary in 2012 and 2017.