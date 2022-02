Photo : YONHAP News

The first batch of U.S. company Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured under a consignment agreement with SK bioscience, was shipped out on Wednesday.The South Korean firm sent out 292-thousand doses of the vaccine earlier in the day, with a total of approximately two million doses scheduled to be distributed this month.In accordance with the government's vaccination plan, a total of 40 million doses are set to be provided domestically, released in phases.Authorized for use by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety last month, the Novavax vaccine is set to become the first synthetic antigen-based vaccine administered to prevent COVID-19 infection.The government plans to provide the vaccine to adults aged 18 or older, with priority given to patients or workers at medical facilities and nursing homes.