Photo : YONHAP News

An appellate court has sentenced former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don to three years in prison for sexually assaulting two city government employees, upholding a lower court's ruling.The Busan High Court on Wednesday dismissed appeals by both the prosecution and the ex-mayor, finding Oh had abused his authority over his victims while committing sexual violence.Oh was also ordered to attend a 40-hour treatment program, and is prohibited from working at facilities for minors and the disabled for a period of five years -- all in line with the lower court's decision.Oh, who was affiliated with the ruling Democratic Party, was accused of assaulting a city government employee in November 2018, with a failed second attempt the following month.In April 2020, Oh was accused of assaulting another employee, causing the victim to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.