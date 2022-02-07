Economy Big 3 Telecoms Report Record Operating Income Exceeding 4 Bln Won Last Year

The combined operating income for South Korea's top three mobile carriers reached a new high last year, surpassing the four trillion won mark for the first time.



According to their annual reports, SK Telecom, KT Corp. and LG Uplus recorded operating income of four-point-38 trillion won in 2021.



The country’s largest mobile carrier SK Telecom had an operating income of one-point-39 trillion won, up eleven-point-one percent on-year, according to its regulatory filing issued on Wednesday.



KT said its 2021 operating income came in at one-point 67 trillion won, a 41-point-two percent increase from the year before.



Operating income for LG Uplus totaled 979 billion won last year, according to its Jan. 28 report, recording an all-time high for the company.