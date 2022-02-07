Authorities Say Fatality from Omicron Double that of Seasonal Flu

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities say that, while the ratio of severe and fatal omicron cases is less than a third that of delta, omicron's fatality is roughly double that of the seasonal flu.Senior health ministry official Son Young-rae said on Wednesday that, despite omicron's rapid transmission, the fatality rate among more than 22-thousand-700 cases stood at zero-point-21 percent. Fatality among 28-thousand delta cases was zero-point-seven percent.Fatalities from omicron, however, varied significantly by age and vaccination status, with over 90 percent of deaths occurring among seniors aged 60 or older. Omicron patients in their 50s and younger experienced minor to no symptoms.Under the revised priority-based quarantine, Son said patients with minor or no symptoms under 60 will be responsible for managing their own treatment during a seven-day self-quarantine.If they experience more serious symptoms, they are advised to seek medical assistance at a local private clinic.