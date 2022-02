Photo : YONHAP News

Two more cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus were confirmed in Jeongeup and Pyeongtaek on Wednesday, marking the 36th and 37th detections since last November.The poultry farm in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, is reported to house 117-thousand chickens while the farm in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province, is reported to raise 51-thousand chickens.In addition to these two new cases, there have been suspected cases of the bird flu at a duck farm in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province and a quail farm in Yesan, South Chungcheong Province.The government is continuing its nationwide campaign of intensive disinfection until February 13.