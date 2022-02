Photo : YONHAP News

The government will launch an exhibit this month featuring a series of hanbok, the Korean traditional dress, designed for daily wear in schools and the workplace.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on Wednesday that the exhibit will be held at Culture Station Seoul 284 from February 9 to 24. It will be hosted by the culture ministry along with the Korea Craft and Design Foundation.The exhibit will feature 30 hanbok that have been redesigned as uniforms to be worn in tourism and hospitality establishments, as well as 15 unique school uniform designs.This latest exhibit is a continuation of efforts to promote hanbok school uniforms in 2019 and work uniforms in 2021, ultimately aspiring to encourage everyday wear of the nation’s traditional garment through traditionally-inspired functional design.