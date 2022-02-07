Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Lee's Wife Apologizes for Alleged Power Abuse while Husband was Gyeonggi Gov.

Written: 2022-02-09 19:24:59Updated: 2022-02-09 20:04:39

The spouse of ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has apologized over allegations of power abuse against her. 

Bowing during a press conference at DP headquarters on Wednesday, Kim Hye-kyung said that she is sincerely sorry to the people and especially to the informant. 

Without confirming details of the allegations, Kim said she will do her best to cooperate with the investigation into her case. She promised to take responsibility should there be responsibility to be taken, even if the results emerge after the presidential election. 

Kim had come under fire over alleged unethical actions such as ordering a public official to run her personal errands and misusing a corporate card while her husband was the Gyeonggi provincial governor.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >