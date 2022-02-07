Politics Lee's Wife Apologizes for Alleged Power Abuse while Husband was Gyeonggi Gov.

The spouse of ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has apologized over allegations of power abuse against her.



Bowing during a press conference at DP headquarters on Wednesday, Kim Hye-kyung said that she is sincerely sorry to the people and especially to the informant.



Without confirming details of the allegations, Kim said she will do her best to cooperate with the investigation into her case. She promised to take responsibility should there be responsibility to be taken, even if the results emerge after the presidential election.



Kim had come under fire over alleged unethical actions such as ordering a public official to run her personal errands and misusing a corporate card while her husband was the Gyeonggi provincial governor.