Politics Moon Welcomes OECD Head to Seoul, Expresses Hope for Post-COVID Role

President Moon Jae-in has received Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) Secretary-General Mathias Cormann at the presidential office.



On Wednesday morning, Moon met with Cormann and congratulated him for being the first OECD chief from the Asia-Pacific region.



Cormann is on a visit to Seoul, which is hosting a two-day ministerial forum involving the OECD and Southeast Asian nations on a post-COVID world and a "human-centered future."



During their meeting, Moon asked the OECD to play a greater role in promoting environmentally-friendly and inclusive growth in the post-pandemic era.



Noting that it is greatly significant for South Korea to serve as Vice Chair of the 2021 OECD Ministerial Council Meeting, timed with the 25th anniversary of Korea's OECD membership, Moon said Seoul will do its best to play a role commensurate to that status.