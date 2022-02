Photo : YONHAP News

Short track speed skater Hwang Dae-heon has secured South Korea’s first gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.Hwang won the gold in the men’s one-thousand-500 meter final at the Capital Indoor Stadium on Wednesday after crossing the finish line in two minutes nine-point-219 seconds.Canadian Steven Dubois won silver, while Semen Elistratov of the Russian Olympic Committee took home the bronze.Fellow Team Korea skaters Lee Jun-seo and Park Jang-hyuk finished fifth and seventh respectively.With Wednesday's gold, Hwang is now a two-time Olympic medalist. He had previously won the silver medal in the men’s 500 meter event at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.The Korean women's short track team also fared well on Wednesday, successfully advancing to the final of the women’s three-thousand meter relay.